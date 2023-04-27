Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Albert Einstein

1 / 5 | It was said to be Einstein’s “annus mirabilis” (year of miracles). Which year was that? 1922

1919

1915

1905 In 1905, Einstein wrote four papers that changed the way we see the universe. Next

2 / 5 | In 1919, an event changed the way the world looked at Einstein and made him a celebrity overnight. Name the event. A volcanic eruption

A thunderstorm

A solar eclipse

A lunar eclipse British astronomer Arthur Eddington’s observations on the solar eclipse of May 1919 proved Einstein right. EINSTEIN THEORY TRIUMPHS, declared the New York Times. Next

3 / 5 | Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in... 1921

1919

1925

1945 The Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 was awarded to Albert Einstein “for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect” Next

4 / 5 | Einstein was offered a political position in 1952. Name the post. United Nations Secretary-General

President of Israel

President of Germany

U.S. Ambassador to India Following the death of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, in 1952, the Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, offered the presidency to Einstein. But he declined. Next

5 / 5 | Einstein also worked on a theory that he never was able to publish. Name it. String theory

Big Crunch theory

Chaos theory

Grand unified theory American science writer Tim Folger wrote: “For nearly 30 years he had pursued a quixotic goal: the creation of a unified field theory to describe all the forces of nature and to demystify the quantum world” Next