Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: on Albert Einstein
1 / 5 | It was said to be Einstein’s “annus mirabilis” (year of miracles). Which year was that?
- 1922
- 1919
- 1915
- 1905
In 1905, Einstein wrote four papers that changed the way we see the universe.Next
2 / 5 | In 1919, an event changed the way the world looked at Einstein and made him a celebrity overnight. Name the event.
- A volcanic eruption
- A thunderstorm
- A solar eclipse
- A lunar eclipse
British astronomer Arthur Eddington’s observations on the solar eclipse of May 1919 proved Einstein right. EINSTEIN THEORY TRIUMPHS, declared the New York Times.Next
3 / 5 | Einstein was awarded the Nobel Prize in...
- 1921
- 1919
- 1925
- 1945
The Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 was awarded to Albert Einstein “for his services to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect”Next
4 / 5 | Einstein was offered a political position in 1952. Name the post.
- United Nations Secretary-General
- President of Israel
- President of Germany
- U.S. Ambassador to India
Following the death of Israel’s first president, Chaim Weizmann, in 1952, the Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, offered the presidency to Einstein. But he declined.Next
5 / 5 | Einstein also worked on a theory that he never was able to publish. Name it.
- String theory
- Big Crunch theory
- Chaos theory
- Grand unified theory
American science writer Tim Folger wrote: “For nearly 30 years he had pursued a quixotic goal: the creation of a unified field theory to describe all the forces of nature and to demystify the quantum world”Next
