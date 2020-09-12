Question Corner | How do shaving blades become dull after repeated use?

Shaving blades are made of stainless steel and coated with even harder materials such as diamond-like carbon. This is the reason why shaving blades are 50 times harder than human hair. Despite its superior hardness, blades become dull after repeated usage.
It has always been thought that edge rounding and brittle cracking of a blade’s hard coating were responsible for shaving blades losing their sharpness.
Now, researchers at MIT found that the act of shaving deforms the blade in a way that is more complex than simply wearing down the edge over time.
A single strand of hair, they found, can cause the edge of a blade to crack due to out-of-plane bending, microstructure of the steel not being uniform and microscopic chips along the smooth edge of the blade. Once an initial crack forms, the blade is vulnerable to further chipping. As more cracks accumulate around the initial chip, the razor's edge can quickly dull.
The researchers found that chips did not occur when the hair was cut perpendicular to the blade but only when it cut the hair at an angle and when the blade edge met the sides of the hair strands.
Regardless of a hair’s thickness, in the experiments, the mechanism by which the hair damaged a blade was the same — the edges of the blade were getting chipped but the chipping was occurring only in certain spots.
Readers may send their questions to questioncorner@thehindu.co.in
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath