PSLV-C51 carrying 19 satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

PSLVC51 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ISRO

India's Polar rocket PSLV C-51 carrying Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites blasted off from this spaceport on Sunday, in the first mission of the year for ISRO.

At the end of a nearly -26 hour countdown, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), over 100 km from Chennai, at around 10.24 am.

Amazonia-1, the primary satellite, is expected to be injected into orbit about 18 minutes after lift-off while the 18 co-passenger payloads, including one from Chennai-based Space Kidz India (SKI), also engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be launched over the next two hours.

