  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Germany finally performed with elan, but it was too late

PM Modi shares 'breathtaking' Gujarat images taken by EOS-06 satellite

ISRO had on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission "unique"

December 02, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat,” PM Modi tweeted sharing the pictures. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

“Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat,” PM Modi tweeted sharing the pictures. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared some "breathtaking" images of Gujarat taken by the recently launched EOS-06 satellite and said advances in space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy.

The Indian Space Research Organisation had on Saturday successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission "unique".

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too."

The EOS-06 satellite is an advanced third generation satellite to study the biological parameters of oceans. Its applications include identifying potential fishing zones, weather forecasting, wind velocity and cyclone detection, cyclone tracking and maritime security.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / satellite technology / Gujarat

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.