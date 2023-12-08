Payload onboard Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of the Sun

December 08, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun.

ISRO in an update said that SUIT has captured the images in 200-400 nm wavelength range.

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The SUIT payload captures full-disk images of the Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths



The images include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm.



They provide pioneering insights into the intricate details… pic.twitter.com/YBAYJ3YkUy — ISRO (@isro) December 8, 2023

“SUIT captures images of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere in this wavelength range using various scientific filters,” ISRO said. On November 20, 2023, the SUIT payload was powered on.

“Following a successful pre-commissioning phase, the telescope captured its first light science images on December 6, 2023. These unprecedented images, taken using eleven different filters (as shown in Table 1), include the first-ever full-disk representations of the Sun in wavelengths ranging from 200 to 400 nm, excluding Ca II h. The full disk images of the Sun in the Ca II h wavelength have been studied from other observatories,” the space agency said.

ISRO said that among the notable features revealed are sunspots, plage, and quiet Sun regions, as marked in the Mg II h image, providing scientists with pioneering insights into the intricate details of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere.

It added that the SUIT observations will help scientists study the dynamic coupling of the magnetized solar atmosphere and assist them in placing tight constraints on the effects of solar radiation on Earth’s climate.

Aditya-L1 India’s first space based observatory to study the Sun, was launched on September 2 and is dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun. It has 7 distinct payloads developed, all developed indigenously. Five by ISRO and two by Indian academic institutes in collaboration with ISRO.

The development of SUIT involved a collaborative effort under the leadership of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune.

This collaboration included ISRO, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), the Centre for Excellence in Space Science Indian (CESSI) at IISER-Kolkata, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bengaluru, the Udaipur Solar Observatory (USO-PRL), and Tezpur University Assam.