Partial solar eclipse on April 30, 2022: Timing, where it is visible

The partial solar eclipse will begin around 6:45 pm universal time which will be May 1, 12:15 am IST

The partial solar eclipse will begin around 6:45 pm universal time which will be May 1, 12:15 am IST

Earth will witness the first partial solar eclipse of the year 2022 on April 30 and a total lunar eclipse on May 16. However, none of the events will be visible from India.

From where will the eclipse be visible?

The solar eclipse will be visible from the south and south-western parts of South America, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the landmass of Antartica. Experts explain that it will not be visible from India and the United States as it will happen during the daytime when the moon itself will not be present in the Indian skies.

When will it be visible?

The partial solar eclipse will begin around 6:45 pm universal time which will be May 1, 12:15 am IST. The maximum for India will be around 2:11 am on May 1 and end at 4:07 am. As it will be nighttime, no one will be able to see the cosmic event.

When will India witness its first solar and lunar eclipse of 2022?

India will be able witness the next partial solar eclipse on October 25 and the partial lunar eclipse on November 8.

What causes a solar and lunar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes between the Earth and the Sun. It then partially or totally blocks the Sun from the Earth for some time. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night when the cosmic satellite passes through the shadow of the Earth.