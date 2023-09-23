  • Come September 24, and debris from an alien world will land on the earth. NASA’s asteroid hunting spacecraft OSIRIS-Rex – short for Origins-Spectral Interpretation-Resource Identification-Security-Regolith Explorer – will drop a capsule containing pristine asteroid material in the Utah desert.
  • OSIRIS-Rex, which is currently winging its way towards the earth after a close encounter with Bennu, a near-earth asteroid (NEA), “is a cosmic detective,” in the words of Dante Lauretta, the principal investigator of the mission.
  • Launched in 2016, the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft completed a series of complex manoeuvres that included a return trip to the earth to use the planet’s gravitational pull for it to ‘slingshot’ itself back into space, with more speed. 