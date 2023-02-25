MIT professor Hari Balakrishnan wins 2023 Marconi Prize

February 25, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Computer scientist Hari Balakrishnan has been awarded the 2023 Marconi Prize. Dr. Balakrishnan is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The Marconi Prize is a top honour for computer scientists and is awarded by the U.S.-based Marconi Foundation. It is given to those “who have made a significant contribution to increasing digital inclusivity through advanced information and communications technology.”

Dr. Balakrishnan has been cited “for fundamental contributions to wired and wireless networking, mobile sensing, and distributed systems”.

He graduated with a computer science BTech from IIT Madras in 1993 and received his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1998. “He has made significant contributions to network congestion control, overlay and peer-to-peer networks, robust routing, and Internet architecture,” an MIT statement said, “developing methods that have found their way into several commercial products and network standards”.

Dr. Balakrishnan has previously won the Infosys Prize (2020) and the IEEE Koji Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award (2021).

Previous winners of the Marconi Prize include Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, and sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke.