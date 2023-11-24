HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO to conduct trusted workhorse PSLV’s 60th flight by end of December

The PSLV had its first developmental flight — PSLV-D1 — 30 years ago on September 20, 1993, but it was unsuccessful. The commercial launches began after two more developmental flights, both of which were successful.

November 24, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated November 25, 2023 01:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi
Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on Sept. 2, 2023.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, on Sept. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first sounding rocket launch from Thumba this week, is preparing for another ‘big 60.’

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), often dubbed the “reliable workhorse” of the space agency given its sparkling success rate, is set to have its 60th flight soon.

ISRO is hoping to have the 60th PSLV launch by December end this year, according to S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead ISRO unit for launch vehicles at Thumba here.

This mission will have as payload the XPoSAT, short for X-ray Polarimeter Satellite. This, according to ISRO, is the country’s “first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.” ISRO will employ a PSLV variant which uses two strap-on motors for the 60th flight.

30 years ago

A four-stage expendable launch vehicle, the PSLV stands 44.4 metres tall and is powered by two solid propellant and two liquid propellant stages. The PSLV had its first developmental flight — PSLV-D1 — 30 years ago on September 20, 1993, but it was unsuccessful.

The commercial launches began after two more developmental flights, both of which were successful. The PSLV has been used to launch several high-profile ISRO missions, including the Chandrayaan-1 moon mission, the Mangalyaan Mars Orbiter Mission, and the more recent Aditya-L1 solar probe. The PSLV-C37 mission is credited with placing 104 satellites in orbit. The 50th PSLV launch took place on December 11, 2019, with the PSLV-C48 mission. The PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission on September 2, 2023, marked the 59th flight of the launch vehicle.

If ISRO had not avoided numbering a mission ‘C13’ (PSLV-C12 was followed by C14!)- the C57 mission in September would have been the 60th flight of the launch vehicle.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.