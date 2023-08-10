HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO releases images of Earth and Moon taken by cameras on board Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Lander Imager (LI) camera on Chandrayaan-3 was developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, and Lander Horizontal Velocity camera by Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), Bengaluru

August 10, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) on August 6, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) on August 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released two images taken by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The first image is of the Earth as viewed by the Lander Imager (LI) Camera. The photo was taken on July 14, when the Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The second image is of the Moon captured by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) on board the spacecraft on August 6.

ISRO posted on its X social media platform: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on the day of the launch, Moon imaged by Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera (LHVC) a day after the Lunar Orbit Insertion.”

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on July 14, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Earth viewed by Lander Imager (LI) Camera on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: ISRO

LI camera was developed by Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and LHV camera by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), which is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

ISRO had earlier released a video of the Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion, which took place on August 1.

On August 9, ISRO carried out the third orbit reduction manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 and the Chandrayaan-3 is just 1,437 km away from the moon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / space programme

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.