Watch | Impact of ‘ghost’ fishing gears on ocean wildlife

Every year, a large number of marine creatures are killed as a result of ingesting plastic. A major cause of this is due to lost or discarded plastic fishing gear in the ocean. Known as ‘ghost gear’, these include fishing nets, pots, traps, fishing lines, hooks and ropes. These objects can trap large marine wildlife, causing them slow, painful deaths.

