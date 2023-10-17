Estivation: The summer’s urge to nap

October 17, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

Ever felt the urge to sleep through a hot day? Some animals do exactly that to beat the heat, but for a whole season. This is called estivation (or aestivation). It is a biological phenomenon whereby the animal enters a long period of dormancy, or inactivity, in response to high temperature or maybe even drought-like conditions. It is a survival strategy that helps the animal conserve energy and water in a difficult time.

During estivation, the animal often seeks shelter in a cool underground burrow, crevice or cocoon, where it will remain in a state of reduced metabolic activity, which in turn reduces the rate at which the body consumes energy. Estivation can also be a way to avoid desiccation – i.e. extreme dryness of the skin – and also lower the risk of being preyed on by a predator.

For example, the West African lungfish (Protopterus annectens) burrows into the mud of a drying water body and secretes a cocoon of mucus around itself during a drought. Desert tortoises (Gopherus agassizii) dig burrows and retreat into them in hot summer months. Many land snails seal themselves in their shells with a mucous plug, and stay inactive until the conditions outside improve.