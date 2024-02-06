  • 2013's Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in the Philippines.
  • 2015's Hurricane Patricia, which hit 215 mph (346 kph) before weakening and hitting Jalisco, Mexico.
  • 2016's Typhoon Meranti, which reached 195 mph before skirting the Philippines and Taiwan and making landfall in China.
  • 2020's Typhoon Goni, which reached 195 mph before killing dozens in the Philippines as a weaker storm.
  • 2021's Typhoon Surigae, which also reached 195 mph before weakening and skirting several parts of Asia and Russia.