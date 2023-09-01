HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Organ Donation Day
Premium

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13. In this quiz, we scratch the mere surface of the vast area of organ transplantation

September 01, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Ramya Kannan
Ramya Kannan
Daily Quiz | On World Organ Donation Day
File photo of Isabelle Dinoire, the woman who received the world’s first partial face transplant on November 27, 2005.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which nation has the higher organ donor rate in the world? It reportedly had a donor rate of 46.7 per million people in 2017.
Answer : Spain 
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / science (general) / health

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.