Daily Quiz | On World Organ Donation Day

1 / 5 | Which nation has the higher organ donor rate in the world? It reportedly had a donor rate of 46.7 per million people in 2017.

Answer : Spain

2 / 5 | Advances in technology have now made it possible to do a successful half-matched or partially-matched transplant. The donor, a close family member, can be a half match for the patient. What is this transplantation called?

Answer : Haploidentical transplant

3 / 5 | After death, any part of the human body can be donated, why, even the whole body can be donated for scientific research. But when a person is alive, what are the organs that one can technically donate to another?

Answer : 1 kidney, 1 lower lobe of the lung, a part of the liver, a part of the intestine

4 / 5 | Which was the first human organ to be transplanted successfully? And when?

Answer : Kidney, in 1954