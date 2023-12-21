Daily Quiz | On Winter Solstice

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice is the moment when the earth’s _____ ____ is pointed the farthest away from the sun. Fill in the blanks. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : North pole SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | If you observe the sun in the sky every day at the same mean solar time, its locations will appear to trace a figure-eight path. The sun will attain its highest point in this pattern on the day of the summer solstice and its lowest point on the day of the winter solstice. What is this figure-eight diagram called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Analemma SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Given its location, the continent of Antarctica experiences six months of darkness during its winter. On the date of its winter solstice, also called midwinter because it falls at the middle of this dark period, people on the continent - including research stations there - celebrate Midwinter Day. What is the date? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : June 20/21 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Name the festival celebrated across India in January that coincides roughly with the sun completing its winter solstice and moving, in the sky, from the direction of the constellation Sagittarius to that of Capricorn. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Makar Sankranti SHOW ANSWER