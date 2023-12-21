GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Winter Solstice
Premium

The winter solstice of 2023 will happen at 8.58 am IST on December 22, a time of natural, astronomical, and traditional significance

December 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On Winter Solstice
Gravity causes the orientation of the tilt of the earth’s axis of rotation (in red) to slowly change over time. The orientation completes a full circle (in white) once every 26,000 years. This is why the dates of the earth’s solstices fall later over time.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | In the northern hemisphere, the winter solstice is the moment when the earth’s _____ ____ is pointed the farthest away from the sun. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : North pole
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science and technology / natural science

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.