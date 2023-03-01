Daily Quiz | On the Raman Effect

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | The discovery of the Raman effect is credited to Raman and K.S. Krishnan. But which Austrian physicist had predicted it in theory five years earlier? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Adolf Smekal SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In 1928, three groups, announced the same ‘Raman effect’ in three substances: gases, liquids and crystals. Raman and Krishnan worked with liquids. Name the discoveries of the effect in gases and crystals. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Grigory Landsberg and Leonid Mandelstam in crystals; Jean Cabannes, Pierre Daure and Yves Rocard in gases SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | On May 6, 1928, one of Raman’s students published an article in the Nature journal using the term ‘Raman effect’ for the first time. Who was the student? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : L.A. Ramdas SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | India has observed National Science Day since 1987. Whose idea was it to mark such a day on February 28? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Narender Kumar Sehgal SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | At the time of the effect’s discovery, Raman and Krishnan were conducting their work at the Indian Association for Cultivation of Science (IACS), Calcutta. Name the Bengali doctor and social reformer who founded it in 1876. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mahendralal Sircar SHOW ANSWER