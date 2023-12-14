GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On the element Plutonium
Premium

On this day in 1940, the element plutonium was first isolated by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. Here’s a quiz on it.

December 14, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On the element Plutonium
Glenn Seaborg, an American scientist who led the team that first isolated plutonium and shared the chemistry Nobel Prize in 1951.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Plutonium has many distinctions. For example, it’s the element with the highest ______ ______ to occur naturally. All the elements beyond this point, such as americium, curium, and berkelium, have only been synthesised in the lab. Fill in the blanks.
Answer : Atomic number
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / chemicals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.