India observes National Technology Day on May 11 to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. Every year, the day is observed to recognise the achievements and contributions of scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. Here is a quiz on scientists and their contributions.
Daily Quiz | On scientists and their contributions
1.
A scientist who worked in the fields of physics and astronomy, he developed an equation to determine the ionisation state of the various elements making up the star. A Lok Sabha MP, he also prepared the original plan for the Damodar Valley Project. Who is he?
Answer :
Meghnad Saha
2.
The number 1729 is named after two mathematicians. One of them explained that it is the smallest number expressible as the sum of two cubes in two different ways. Who are the two scientists after which this number is named?
Answer :
Srinivasa Ramanujan, G. H. Hardy
3.
Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, an Indian scientist and statistician founded the Indian Statistical Institute, and for his contributions, he has been considered the father of modern statistics in India. He is best known for introducing a statistical measure in 1936. What is it called?
Answer :
Mahalanobis distance
4.
The Indian Astronomical Observatory has one of the world’s highest located sites for optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes. Operated by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, it is situated at an elevation of 4,500 meters. Where it is located?
Answer :
Hanle, Ladakh
5.
This is a national-level research institute for genomic medicine in India. An autonomous institution under the government of India, this is the first institution in India explicitly devoted to research, training, translation, service, and capacity-building in biomedical genomics. Which is this institute?
Answer :
The National Institute of Biomedical Genomics
6.
PARAM is a series of supercomputers designed and assembled by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing in Pune, India. The first one in the series, built from scratch, was launched in the year 1991. Name the supercomputer.
Answer :
PARAM 8000
