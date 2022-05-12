Science

Daily Quiz | On scientists and their contributions

India observes National Technology Day on May 11 to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. Every year, the day is observed to recognise the achievements and contributions of scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. Here is a quiz on scientists and their contributions.

1. A scientist who worked in the fields of physics and astronomy, he developed an equation to determine the ionisation state of the various elements making up the star. A Lok Sabha MP, he also prepared the original plan for the Damodar Valley Project. Who is he? 

Answer :

Meghnad Saha 

Printable version | May 12, 2022

