GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On rare diseases

Rare diseases are those debilitating conditions that occur infrequently in a population, and very few of them have approved treatments. Rare Diseases Day is observed on February 29.

March 04, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Q: Which is considered to be the rarest disease in the world?

A: RPI Deficiency. The lack of Ribose-5-Phosphate Isomerase (RPI), a crucial enzyme, can cause muscle stiffness, seizures, and reduction of white matter in the brain. The only known patient was diagnosed in 1984.

Q: The movie Paa, starring father and son duo Amitabh Bacchhan and his son Abhishek, in a role reversal situation, has a plot built on a rare disease. Do you know what it is? 

A: Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome. Or, merely Progeria, which causes premature ageing.

Q: Of the more bizarre rare diseases, is one to do with a speech disorder that causes a sudden change to speech, so that a native speaker is perceived to speak with a ‘foreign’ accent. What is it?

A: Foreign Accent Syndrome is a real thing. It is often caused by damage to the brain.

Q: Royals do not really have blue blood, but people suffering from a certain rare disease do have blue colour blood. What is the disease that causes this discolouration? 

A: Methemoglobinemia, a blood disorder in which an abnormal amount of methemoglobin, a form of haemoglobin, is produced.

Q: What is Stone Man’s Disease, known to be so rare as to occur only one in 2 million people?

A: It transforms a person’s muscle tissues into bones, and is also known as.fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The heart, diaphragm, tongue, and other extra smooth and eye muscles are the only bodily muscles that are exempt.

Q: The only rare, incurable disease that has met a fatal end itself is a brain disorder caused by a particular habit among the tribes in New Guinea. What is it? What was the habit?

A: Kuru disease. It is an acquired infectious disease linked with the ritualistic practice of feeding upon the corpses of relatives as part of mourning. Putting an end to the practice meant an end to the disease as well. 

Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / science (general) / disease

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.