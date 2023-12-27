GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On Louis Pasteur
Premium

French chemist Louis Pasteur was born on December 27, 1822. Here is a quiz on the scientist and his works.

December 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated December 28, 2023 06:37 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On Louis Pasteur
A painting of Louis Pasteur at Pasteur Institute of India in Coonoor
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Louis Pasteur was responsible for disproving this theory that believed living creatures could arise from non-living matter and that such processes were commonplace and regular. What is this doctrine called?
Answer : Spontaneous generation
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
