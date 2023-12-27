Daily Quiz | On Louis Pasteur
A painting of Louis Pasteur at Pasteur Institute of India in Coonoor
Louis Pasteur was responsible for disproving this theory that believed living creatures could arise from non-living matter and that such processes were commonplace and regular. What is this doctrine called?
For what invention Pasteur is best known to the general public that involves milk?
Answer : He invented the technique of treating milk and wine to stop bacterial contamination, a process now called pasteurization.
Pasteur also made significant discoveries in chemistry. What was Pasteur’s most notable contribution to chemistry?
Answer : The molecular basis for the asymmetry of certain crystals
His discovery of this organic compound led to the initiation of optical isomerism. What organic compound did he discover?
Pasteur proposed preventing the entry of micro-organisms into the human body. With this, he led Joseph Lister to develop antimicrobial substance methods in surgery. Name the substance.
Pasteur also introduced a vaccine for a disease which affected cattle. What is this disease called?
