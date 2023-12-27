Daily Quiz | On Louis Pasteur

1 / 6 | Louis Pasteur was responsible for disproving this theory that believed living creatures could arise from non-living matter and that such processes were commonplace and regular. What is this doctrine called? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Spontaneous generation SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | For what invention Pasteur is best known to the general public that involves milk? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He invented the technique of treating milk and wine to stop bacterial contamination, a process now called pasteurization. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Pasteur also made significant discoveries in chemistry. What was Pasteur’s most notable contribution to chemistry? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The molecular basis for the asymmetry of certain crystals SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | His discovery of this organic compound led to the initiation of optical isomerism. What organic compound did he discover? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sodium ammonium tartrate SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Pasteur proposed preventing the entry of micro-organisms into the human body. With this, he led Joseph Lister to develop antimicrobial substance methods in surgery. Name the substance. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Antiseptic SHOW ANSWER