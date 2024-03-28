GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily quiz | On asteroid names
Premium

For his contributions to astronomy, the International Astronomical Union has named an asteroid after Prof. Jayant Murthy. Here’s a quiz on other asteroid names

March 28, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily quiz | On asteroid names
Professor Jayant Murthy, former acting director of Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | In the inner region of the asteroid belt lies an asteroid about 10 km wide, discovered by astronomer Martin Watt in 1982. It is an extremely slow rotator with a rotation period of 44 days. Name the British philologist and writer for whom Watt named the asteroid. Three of this person’s books were adapted as films released in 2001, 2002, and 2003.
Answer : J.R.R. Tolkien
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.