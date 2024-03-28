Daily quiz | On asteroid names

1 / 5 | In the inner region of the asteroid belt lies an asteroid about 10 km wide, discovered by astronomer Martin Watt in 1982. It is an extremely slow rotator with a rotation period of 44 days. Name the British philologist and writer for whom Watt named the asteroid. Three of this person’s books were adapted as films released in 2001, 2002, and 2003. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : J.R.R. Tolkien SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Astronomers discovered two asteroids in 1989 and 1996 and named them right then. In September 2011, they made their closest approaches to the earth so far – a wonderful coincidence because the people they’d been named for were also the stars of a hit rom-com released in 1999. Name the asteroids. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Megryan, Tomhanks SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This asteroid was discovered in 2004 and subsequently given the name of an antagonist from the TV show Star Gate SG-1 because astronomers thought it could one day slam into the earth and trigger and global catastrophe (and because its discoverers were fans of the show). Name the asteroid. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Apophis SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | A Japanese astronomer discovered this asteroid in 1991 and named it after a monster that appears in a famous nonsensical poem. The author of this poem later said he named the monster after Anglo-Saxon words for “the result of much excited and voluble discussion”. Name the asteroid. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jabberwock SHOW ANSWER