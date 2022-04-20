Science

Daily Quiz | On  Albert Einstein

April 18 marks Albert Einstein’s death anniversary. Here’s a quiz on one of the greatest physicists of all time.

1. This term is a Latin phrase that means “marvelous year”, “miraculous year”, or “amazing year”. It has been used to refer to years during which events of major importance are remembered, notably 1666, for Isaac Newton’s discoveries, and 1905, the year Einstein published his discoveries related to the photoelectric effect, Brownian motion, the theory of relativity, and the famous E = mc² equation. Identify the term.

Annus mirabilis

