Daily Quiz | On Albert Einstein

Ranjani Srinivasan April 20, 2022 11:25 IST

April 18 marks Albert Einstein’s death anniversary. Here’s a quiz on one of the greatest physicists of all time.

Daily Quiz | On Albert Einstein April 18 marks Albert Einstein’s death anniversary. Here’s a quiz on one of the greatest physicists of all time. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Albert Einstein 1/7 1. This term is a Latin phrase that means “marvelous year”, “miraculous year”, or “amazing year”. It has been used to refer to years during which events of major importance are remembered, notably 1666, for Isaac Newton’s discoveries, and 1905, the year Einstein published his discoveries related to the photoelectric effect, Brownian motion, the theory of relativity, and the famous E = mc² equation. Identify the term. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Annus mirabilis I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This Indian mathematician and physicist is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, and for collaborating with Einstein. Together, they developed the foundation for a branch of statistics and a state of matter, both of which are named after the two scientists. Name this Bengali scientist who was also a Fellow of the Royal Society. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Satyendra Nath Bose I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. On Einstein’s 72nd birthday, United Press photographer Arthur Sasse was trying to persuade him to smile for the camera. Tired of having smiled for photographers many times, Einstein did something unexpected and cheeky, leading to a photograph that would eventually become one of the most popular ever taken of Einstein. What moment in history did Einstein create by posing as he did? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Einstein stuck out his tongue. The photograph is today used in merchandise depicting him in a lighthearted sense I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. The Einstein-Rosen bridge (named after Einstein and Nathan Rosen) is a speculative structure, linking disparate points in spacetime, and is based on a special solution of the Einstein field equations. It can be visualised as a tunnel with two ends at separate points in spacetime. What name is the Einstein-Rosen bridge more commonly known by? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Wormhole I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This fictional character from a famous franchise first appeared on screen in 1980. According to make-up artist Stuart Freeborn, part of the inspiration behind the character’s appearance was derived from Einstein, particularly his wrinkled eyes. Who is this iconic fictional character best known for his distinct speech pattern? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Yoda I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Chaim Weizmann, a Russian-born Zionist leader, was the first person to occupy this mostly-ceremonial position. He was elected to the position in 1949, and served until his death in 1952. Upon Weizmann’s death while in office, the position was offered to Einstein. Identify this role that Einstein eventually declined. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Einstein was offered the position of President of Israel I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Einstein’s aversion to war led him to befriend many iconic personalities from different professions and backgrounds. One of them was an English comic actor and filmmaker known for his work on silent films, who also disavowed war. His works include ‘City Lights’ (1931) and ‘Modern Times’ (1936). Identify the actor. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Charlie Chaplin I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Albert Einstein YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



