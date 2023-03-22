Daily Quiz | On the March equinox

1 / 5 | In technical terms, the March equinox is when the ____ point is exactly on the equator while moving from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Fill in the blank.

Answer : The subsolar point

2 / 5 | On equinox, shadows cast by the steps and carvings of the Temple of _____ in Mexico, give the impression that a big serpent is descending to the bottom. Fill in the blank with the name of the deity, which is also the name of a character in the film 'Wakanda Forever'.

Answer : K'uk'ulkan

3 / 5 | On an equinox, at two places on the earth, the sun neither rises nor sets but stays just above the horizon. Name these places.

Answer : North and South Poles

4 / 5 | In 1995, the Calendar Reform Committee recommended that India use the 'Saka calendar' from 1878, with the first day of every year on the day after the March equinox. Who headed this committee?

Answer : Meghnad Saha