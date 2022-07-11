Science

Daily Quiz | On American Space Shuttle programme

John W. Young, the moonwalker who was one of the two crew members on the inaugural STS-1 mission.

Q: STS-1, the first orbital spaceflight of the shuttle programme, was launched on April 12, 1981. What is the significance of the date and what does STS expand to?

A: It was the 20th anniversary of the first human spaceflight; STS expands as Space Transportation System.

Q: Of the six orbiters built for flight, one was retired after the completion of critical testing. Name the craft named after a famous spacecraft from a cult TV series.

A: Enterprise

Q: Name the other five orbiters that actually went to space.

A: Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis, and Endeavour

Q: Why are January 28, 1986, and February 1, 2003 significant in the history of the Space Shuttle?

A: It was on those dates that the Columbia and Challenger disasters happened.

Q: At more than 15-stories tall, the external tank was the largest single part of a shuttle stack. What visual effect did the foam insulation sprayed on the tank's aluminium structure have?

A: It gave it the distinct orange colour.

Q: STS-70 was delayed because holes were found in the foam insulation of the external tank. What caused them?

A: Nesting flicker woodpeckers

Q: Name the craft meaning 'Snowstorm' or 'Blizzard' that is considered the Russian equivalent of the Space Shuttle?

A: Buran


