Daily Quiz | On American Space Shuttle programme
STS-135, the final mission of the American Space Shuttle programme, was launched on this date in 2011. A quiz on the 30-year-old programme run by NASA
Q: STS-1, the first orbital spaceflight of the shuttle programme, was launched on April 12, 1981. What is the significance of the date and what does STS expand to?
A: It was the 20th anniversary of the first human spaceflight; STS expands as Space Transportation System.
Q: Of the six orbiters built for flight, one was retired after the completion of critical testing. Name the craft named after a famous spacecraft from a cult TV series.
A: Enterprise
Q: Name the other five orbiters that actually went to space.
A: Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis, and Endeavour
Q: Why are January 28, 1986, and February 1, 2003 significant in the history of the Space Shuttle?
A: It was on those dates that the Columbia and Challenger disasters happened.
Q: At more than 15-stories tall, the external tank was the largest single part of a shuttle stack. What visual effect did the foam insulation sprayed on the tank's aluminium structure have?
A: It gave it the distinct orange colour.
Q: STS-70 was delayed because holes were found in the foam insulation of the external tank. What caused them?
A: Nesting flicker woodpeckers
Q: Name the craft meaning 'Snowstorm' or 'Blizzard' that is considered the Russian equivalent of the Space Shuttle?
A: Buran
