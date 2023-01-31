Daily Quiz | On World Leprosy Day

1 / 7 | What is the contribution of French journalist Raoul Follereau to leprosy awareness? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Established World Leprosy Day in 1954 SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Though WHO has earmarked the last Sunday of January as World Leprosy Day, why is it observed on January 30 every year in India? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : To coincide with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who worked for the care of leprosy patients SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | WHO has described leprosy as an NTD that still occurs in more than 120 countries. What is NTD? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Neglected Tropical Disease SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | There are two types of leprosy, Paucibacillary (PB) and Multibacillary (MB). What is the basic difference? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : PB is a case of leprosy with 1 to 5 skin lesions, while those with more than 5 lesions are called MB cases SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | What are rifampicin, dapsone and clofazimine? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : These are the three-drug regimen recommended by WHO for leprosy patients, with a treatment duration of six months for PB leprosy and 12 months for MB leprosy SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Who is Dr. Vivek Lal in the context of WHO’s work on leprosy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He is the Team Leader for the organisation’s Global Leprosy Programme SHOW ANSWER