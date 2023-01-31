Daily Quiz | On World Leprosy Day
What is the contribution of French journalist Raoul Follereau to leprosy awareness?
Answer : Established World Leprosy Day in 1954
Though WHO has earmarked the last Sunday of January as World Leprosy Day, why is it observed on January 30 every year in India?
Answer : To coincide with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who worked for the care of leprosy patients
WHO has described leprosy as an NTD that still occurs in more than 120 countries. What is NTD?
There are two types of leprosy, Paucibacillary (PB) and Multibacillary (MB). What is the basic difference?
Answer : PB is a case of leprosy with 1 to 5 skin lesions, while those with more than 5 lesions are called MB cases
What are rifampicin, dapsone and clofazimine?
Answer : These are the three-drug regimen recommended by WHO for leprosy patients, with a treatment duration of six months for PB leprosy and 12 months for MB leprosy
Who is Dr. Vivek Lal in the context of WHO’s work on leprosy?
Answer : He is the Team Leader for the organisation’s Global Leprosy Programme
According to the WHO factsheet, how is the disease normally transmitted?
Answer : Droplets from the nose and mouth
