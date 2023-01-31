HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On World Leprosy Day
Premium

A quiz on leprosy on occasion of the World Leprosy Day that is observed every year on the last Sunday of January

January 31, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 10:04 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Leprosy Day
Image used for representational purpose only.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | What is the contribution of French journalist Raoul Follereau to leprosy awareness?

Answer : Established World Leprosy Day in 1954
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / disease

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.