  • The new findings indicate that the neurological and mental health effects of the pandemic on adolescents may have been even worse.
  • Adolescence is a period of rapid reorganisation in the brain, and it's linked to increased rates of mental health problems, depression, and risk-taking behaviour
  • Compared to adolescents assessed before the pandemic, adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdowns not only had more severe internalizing mental health problems, but also more advanced brain age.