HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chandrayaan-3 has covered about two-thirds of distance to moon

ISRO said that the health of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is normal, and it has entered the moon’s sphere of influence

August 04, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
On August 5, ISRO will carry out the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) around 7 p.m. IST. 

On August 5, ISRO will carry out the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) around 7 p.m. IST. 

As of August 4, Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission which was launched on July 14, has covered about two-thirds of the distance to Earth’s only natural satellite.

On August 1, ISRO performed the TransLunar Injection (TLI) to slingshot Chandrayaan-3 towards the moon. In other words, ISRO put the spacecraft, which was orbiting Earth, on course to the moon.

Following TLI, ISRO said that the health of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is normal, and it has entered the moon’s sphere of influence.

On August 5, the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) will take place around 7 p.m. IST. At that point, the spacecraft is expected to be embedded in an orbit around the moon. The LOI will be performed from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

After this, there will be four orbit manoeuvres to make the spacecraft enter its final orbit, which will be at a distance of about 100 km from the moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander module (LM), a propulsion module (PM), and a rover.

The PM and LM separation is scheduled to take place on August 17. A series of de-boost manoeuvres is scheduled to take place before the power descent phase for soft-landing on the moon. The lander is expected to touch down on the moon surface on August 23 at 5.47 p.m. IST.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / science (general) / space programme

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.