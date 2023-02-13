HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Canadian endocrinologist among Wolf Prize winners

Past recipients of the prize include astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, artist Marc Chagall, conductor Zubin Mehta and musician Stevie Wonder.

February 13, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

AP
Winners of Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize in 2023.

Winners of Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize in 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@WolfPrize_

A Canadian endocrinologist whose research has helped develop therapies for diabetes and obesity and three chemists whose work has advanced the understanding of RNA were announced Tuesday as winners of Israel's prestigious Wolf Prize.

The University of Toronto’s Daniel Drucker received this year's Wolf Prize in Medicine “for his research into intestinal hormones and their use in treating diabetes and other metabolic diseases," the Wolf Foundation said.

The 2023 laureates were announced by the Wolf Foundation, a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in arts and sciences. Dozens of Wolf Prize Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes in the 45 years since its conception.

The other recipients of this year’s awards include Ingrid Daubechies of Duke University in mathematics; Chuan He of the University of Chicago, Hiroaki Suga of the University of Tokyo, and Jeffery W. Kelly of the Scripps Research Institute in chemistry; Martinus van Genuchten of Brazil's Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in agriculture; and Fujiko Nakaya of Japan and Richard Long of the United Kingdom in art.

The awards were announced Tuesday in Jerusalem at a ceremony hosted by Israel's president, Isaac Herzog.

“Looking at the work of this year’s laureates, what is so striking to me is not only the faculties of human intellect they reflect, but the determination they express to alleviate human suffering and improve life on Earth,” he said.

An awards ceremony is scheduled in June.

Past recipients of the prize include astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, artist Marc Chagall, conductor Zubin Mehta and musician Stevie Wonder.

Related Topics

award and prize / science (general) / science (general) / science and technology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.