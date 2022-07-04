  • A study of bone loss in 17 astronauts who flew aboard the ISS is providing a fuller understanding of the effects of space travel on the human body.
  • The research amassed new data on bone loss in astronauts caused by the microgravity conditions of space.
  • A year after returning to Earth, the astronauts on average exhibited 2.1% reduced bone mineral density at the tibia and 1.3% reduced bone strength.