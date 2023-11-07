HamberMenu
Aditya-L1 captures first glimpse of solar flares

Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the sun, was launched on September 2.

November 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
This image provided by NASA shows the sun emitting a significant X3.2-class flare erupting from the lower half of the sun. File image for representation.

This image provided by NASA shows the sun emitting a significant X3.2-class flare erupting from the lower half of the sun. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

The High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) payload, onboard the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, has captured the first glimpse of solar flares.

Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian mission to study the sun, was launched on September 2 and is currently on its journey to the destination of sun-earth L1 point (L1).

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said the HEL1OS payload has captured the first high-energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares.. “During its first observation period on October 29, the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) on board Aditya-L1 recorded the impulsive phase of solar flares. The recorded data is consistent with the X-ray light curves provided by NOAA’s GOES [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites] ,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that the HEL1OS, commissioned on October 27, “is set to monitor the sun’s high-energy X-ray activity with fast timing and high-resolution spectra. HEL1OS data enables researchers to study explosive energy release and electron acceleration during impulsive phases of solar flares”.

HEL1OS was developed by the Space Astronomy Group of the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru.

Aditya-L1 will arrive at the L1 point in January 2024 and the satellite will spend its mission life orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit. L1 is about 1.5 million km from the earth.

