HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Space Telescope
Premium

This week’s Sci-Five science quiz is on space telescope

November 09, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Space Telescope
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | When was the first space telescope launched?
  • Uhuru (X-ray Explorer Satellite)
  • Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 2 (OAO-2)
  • Constellation-X Observatory
  • Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope
Next
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / science (general) / astronomy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.