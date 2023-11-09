Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Space Telescope
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.START THE QUIZ
When was the first space telescope launched?
- Uhuru (X-ray Explorer Satellite)
- Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 2 (OAO-2)
- Constellation-X Observatory
- Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope
The first space telescope that was launched was Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 2 (OAO-2). It was launched into space on the 7th of December 1968, where it remained for 1 month.Next
When was the latest Gamma Ray telescope launched?
The Fermi Gamma-ray space telescope was launched in 2008 and is still operational.Next
Which is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space?
- Hubble telescope
- Herschel Space Observatory
- Chandra X-ray Observatory
- James Webb Space telescope
The Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful and most complex telescope ever launched into space. Webb’s primary mirror consists of 18 hexagonal mirror segments made of gold-plated beryllium, which together create a 6.5-meter-diameter mirror.Next
What was the objective of the Kepler space telescope?
- To hunt for other planets
- To study microwave radiation
- To study dark matter
- To study the Solar system
The Kepler space telescope was NASA’s first planet-hunting mission, assigned to search a portion of the Milky Way galaxy for Earth-sized planets orbiting stars outside our solar system. Next
Launched in 1989, this was one of the first space telescopes to study cosmic microwave background radiation. What was its name?
- IBEX
- Spitzer space telescope
- Proton 2
- Cosmic Background Explorer
NASA’s Cosmic Background Explorer (COBE) was a mission that measured and mapped the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation, the oldest light in the universe. The mission provided key evidence for the Big Bang theory.Next
