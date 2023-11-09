Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Space Telescope

The first space telescope that was launched was Orbiting Astronomical Observatory 2 (OAO-2). It was launched into space on the 7th of December 1968, where it remained for 1 month.

1 / 5 | When was the first space telescope launched?

The Fermi Gamma-ray space telescope was launched in 2008 and is still operational.

The Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful and most complex telescope ever launched into space. Webb’s primary mirror consists of 18 hexagonal mirror segments made of gold-plated beryllium, which together create a 6.5-meter-diameter mirror.

3 / 5 | Which is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space?

The Kepler space telescope was NASA’s first planet-hunting mission, assigned to search a portion of the Milky Way galaxy for Earth-sized planets orbiting stars outside our solar system.

4 / 5 | What was the objective of the Kepler space telescope?

5 / 5 | Launched in 1989, this was one of the first space telescopes to study cosmic microwave background radiation. What was its name?

IBEX

Spitzer space telescope

Proton 2

Cosmic Background Explorer