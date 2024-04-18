GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Ozone

This week’s Sci-Five science quiz is on Ozone.

April 18, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu

Q: Which element makes up the third atom of the ozone molecule?

An ozone molecule is made up of three oxygen atoms. It has the chemical formula O3.

Carbon

Phosphorus

Oxygen

Hydrogen

A: 3

Q: Where is ozone found in most abundance?

The ozone layer is the common term for the high concentration of ozone that is found in the stratosphere around 15–30km above the earth’s surface. It covers the entire planet and protects life on earth by absorbing harmful ultraviolet-B (UV-B) radiation from the sun.

Mesosphere

Stratosphere

Troposphere

Exosphere

A: 2

Q: In which year did scientists find that chlorofluorocarbons were contributing to the depletion of the ozone layer?

In 1985, geophysicist Joe Farman, along with meteorologists Brian G Gardiner and Jon Shanklin published findings of abnormally low ozone concentrations above the Antarctic.

1985

1974

1947

1958

A: 1

Q: In which atmospheric layer does ozone become toxic?

In the lower atmosphere (the troposphere) near the Earth’s surface, ozone is created by chemical reactions between air pollutants from vehicle exhaust, gasoline vapours, and other emissions. At ground level, high concentrations of ozone are toxic to people and plants.

Thermosphere

Troposphere

Lithosphere

Stratosphere

A: 2

Q: What is the name of the international agreement that agreed to phase out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances?

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer came into effect in 1987. It sets binding obligations for countries to phase out the production and consumption of all the major ozone-depleting substances.

Convention on Long-Range Transboundary Air Pollution of 1979

Paris Agreement of 2015

Kyoto Protocol of 1992

Montreal Protocol of 1987

A: 4

