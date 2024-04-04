Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On elements found after 1900
1 / 5 | Which element is the last of the lanthanides on the periodic table?
- Cerium
- Promethium
- Thulium
- Lutetium
Lutetium is the last of the lanthanides and the hardest of them. The pure metal has been isolated only in 1907 and is one of the most difficult to prepare.Next
2 / 5 | This element is a radioactive metal and is named after a Roman God. Name the element.
- Promethium
- Neptunium
- Nihonium
- Berkelium
Neptunium is a silvery, ductile, radioactive metal. It is 93rd on the periodic table of elements the first transuranium element to be produced synthetically and the first actinide series transuranium element to be discovered.Next
3 / 5 | _______________ is the latest noble gas to be discovered.
- Radon
- Neon
- Oganesson
- Xenon
Oganesson is element number 118 on the periodic table. It is a radioactive synthetic transactinide element, officially recognized in 2016. Since 2005, only 4 atoms of oganesson have been produced, so there is much to learn about this new element.Next
4 / 5 | This element was named after the only scientist who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry and Physics.
- Curium
- Francium
- Einsteinium
- Fermium
Curium is named after chemist and physicist Marie Curie. Curium was identified by Glenn Seaborg, Ralph James and Albert Ghiorso in 1944 at the wartime metallurgical laboratory at the University of Chicago.Next
5 / 5 | What is the rarest natural element found in the Earth’s crust?
- Americium
- Bohrium
- Astatine
- Hassium
Astatine is a radioactive element with the symbol At and atomic number 85. The halogen is the rarest natural element found in the Earth’s crust, as it is only produced from the radioactive decay of even heavier elements.Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ