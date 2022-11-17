  1. EPaper
ISRO chief Somanath says 100 start-ups have registered with the space them

ISRO has signed an MoU with companies to work closely which include hand holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish

November 17, 2022 03:51 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

PTI
ISRO Chairman S. Somanath | File Photo

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath on Thursday said about 100 start-ups were registered with them and were working closely in various domains of the space sector.

Addressing a plenary session on Thursday here at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 on 'R&D of India – Innovation for Global Impact,' he said, ISRO has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with companies to work closely which include hand holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish.

He said a significant number of companies have the potential to become big players in the space sector and ISRO is playing the role of facilitator and helping in building technologies. He said out of 100 start-ups, at least 10 of them are working on developing satellites and rockets.

Mr. Somanath announced that Chandrayaan-3 mission will be in orbit in a few months adding that ISRO is working closely with NASA in space technology areas. He said the computer that was used in the rocket was made in India.

In his presentation, he said space tourism has picked in the world with start-ups evincing interest in various applications which impact the day-to-day activities.

According to him, ISRO is playing an important role in smart city projects and smart manufacturing processes.

He said some of the areas that ISRO is working on include bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing which have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fibre technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption and disruptive technologies.

