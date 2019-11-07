Infosys Prize 2019 for science and research announced

Sci-Tech

The prize includes a gold medal, a citation and a purse of $100,000.

The Infosys Prize for 2019 was announced on November 7 at the Infosys campus in Bengaluru.

The award is given annually to honor outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories : Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. The prize includes a gold medal, a citation and a purse of $100,000.

The following are this year’s winners:

  • Humanities: Manu V. Devadevan, Assistant Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-Mandi
  • Life Sciences: Manjula Reddy, Chief Scientist, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad
  • Mathematical Sciences: Sidhartha Mishra, Professor, Dept of Mathematics, ETH Zurich
  • Physical Sciences: G. Mugesh, Professor, Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, IISc Bangalore
  • Social Sciences: Anand Pandian, Professor, Department of Anthropology, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences, John Hopkins University
  • Engineering and Computer Science: Sunita Sarawagi, Institute Chair professor, Computer science and Engineering, IIT-Bombay

