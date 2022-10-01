Zydus gets USFDA approval for generic drug

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs

Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Sildenafil for oral suspension, used to treat pulmonary hypertension, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the product, the drug maker said in a statement.

Sildenafil for oral suspension is used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). It works by relaxing and widening the blood vessels in lungs which allows the blood to flow more easily.

Decreasing high blood pressure in the lungs allows the heart and lungs to work better and improves the ability to exercise.

Zydus said the drug will be manufactured at its Baddi-based manufacturing plant.

As per IQVIA data, Sildenafil for oral suspension had annual sales of $65 million in the U.S.