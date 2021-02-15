Health

Watch | What are trans fats?

Our body requires only two kinds of ‘healthy’ fats - monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. They are a major source of energy. The kind that is harmful to our body is known as trans fatty acids or TFAs. Artificial trans fats, which are considered harmful, are created in an industrial process that adds hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils. This is done to make them more solid, increase their shelf life, and for use as an adulterant as they are cheap.

