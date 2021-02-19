Wellbeing quiz: Food for thought
Take this quiz on eating disorder
1/5
1. This is an eating disorder characterised by an obsessive desire to lose weight by restricting food intake to an unhealthy level. Name it.
1. What is emotional eating?
(Emotional eating can be linked to positive feelings too. One often reaches for high-sugar, high-fat foods such as ice cream as they may activate chemicals in the body that create a sense of contentment and fulfilment)
1. An eating disorder, in which people eat nonfood items such as chalk, clay, and ashes is called?
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?
(Eating disorder is a complex mental health condition, linked to poor body image, low self-esteem, obsessive compulsive disorder, anxiety, stress and trauma. Social and biological factors also play a role.)
