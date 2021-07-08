Wellbeing quiz: All about parasites
How well do you know about the organisms that sometimes live off your body?
1/5
1. Endoparasites live inside the host. Which of the following is not an endoparasite?
Lice are ectoparasites that live on, rather than in their hosts. They are also called obligate parasites because lice cannot complete their life cycle without a host.
1. Which of the following parasites affects the intestine?
Amoebiasis is a parasitic infection of the intestines caused by the protozoan Entamoeba histolytica. The protozoan enters the body through contaminated food and water.
1. How do parasitic worms get into the body of the host?
Some enter a host’s body through accidental ingestion of contaminated soil, while some such as hookworm can pierce into the body through the skin. That’s why you should wash your hands and nails thoroughly after playing in the soil and should not walk barefoot on the soil.
