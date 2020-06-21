Watch | Role of asymptomatics in spreading COVID-19

Asymptomatics are those people who never show symptoms of the disease but test positive for the virus. WHO and infectious disease specialists assert that asymptomatic patients exist but it is not known how many there are and in what proportion.

The current understanding of the disease is that people are most infectious when symptoms start to manifest, or are “presymptomatic”.

It is not clear if asymptomatics are much less likely than presymptomatics and symptomatics to transmit the disease.