A video explaining the working of Rabies vaccine

Rabies is a viral disease often transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.

It is spread to people and animals through bites or scratches, usually via saliva.

Though many animals from cats to crocodiles can be transmitters of the virus, in up to 99% of cases, domestic dogs are responsible for transmitting the virus to humans.

The virus targets the central nervous system of mammals and can cause disease in the brain, which could lead to death

It can be prevented by taking a vaccine