GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Undiagnosed diabetes contributed substantially to COVID-19 hospitalisation and deaths in many LMICs, including India: study

The study, as per its modelling estimates, found that patients with undiagnosed diabetes represented 21.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalisations and 30.5% of all COVID-19 deaths across low- and middle income eight countries

March 07, 2024 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The study found that 6.7 million COVID-19 hospitalised patients had undiagnosed diabetes, of which 1.9 million died. File.

The study found that 6.7 million COVID-19 hospitalised patients had undiagnosed diabetes, of which 1.9 million died. File. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Undiagnosed diabetes contributed substantially to COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths in many low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), including India, a new study published in the medical journal The Lancet said.

The study was supported, in part, by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and FIND, a global health non-profit based in Geneva. Eight LMICs were studied — Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Also read: World Diabetes Day | Know your risk; know your response

According to the study, while it is seen that patients with COVID-19 that had diagnosed chronic diseases — including diabetes — may experience higher rates of hospitalisation and mortality relative to the general population, the burden of undiagnosed co-morbidities during the pandemic, however, had not been adequately studied.

The study is titled ‘Estimates of hospitalisations and deaths in patients with COVID-19 associated with undiagnosed diabetes during the first phase of the pandemic in eight low-income and middle-income countries: a modelling study’.

For the study, a model to estimate the hospitalisation and mortality burden of patients with COVID-19 that had undiagnosed Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes was put in place.

The study, as per its modelling estimates, found that across the eight countries, 6.7 million COVID-19 hospitalised patients had undiagnosed diabetes, of which 1.9 million died. They represented 21.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalisations and 30.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in these countries.

ALSO READ
Defusing the ticking time bomb called diabetes

“We find that if these populations had been diagnosed for diabetes prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, 1.7% of COVID-19 hospitalisations and 5.0% of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented, and 1.8 million quality adjusted life years (QALY) gained,’’ it added.

The study notes that an understanding of the risk factors driving severe COVID-19 outcomes could lead to targeted investments in prevention and control efforts to reduce health system burdens during future pandemic waves.

Further explaining the implications of all the available evidence, it noted that the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD) necessitates increased investments in prevention and diagnostics.

“NCDs can severely increase the health burden caused by new and emerging infectious diseases,’’ it further warned. It added that a meta-analysis had found that diabetes was the third most common comorbidity associated with higher COVID-19 severity and mortality after hypertension and obesity. However, accounting of diabetes in patients with COVID-19 has focused on populations with known diabetes, potentially excluding the 45% of individuals with diabetes globally that are not aware of their status,” the study pointed out.

“Non-communicable diseases, specifically diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, are rapidly growing in LMICs, afflicting a serious health and economic burden. Their importance has been magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study highlights the benefits of prevention of diabetes cases, and the importance of timely diagnosis to reduce future disease burdens,’’ the study said.

Related Topics

diabetes / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.