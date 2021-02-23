The joy of sharing

A couple of days ago I watched a young boy, perhaps no more than five years of age, break a biscuit he was holding in his hand and pass half of it to his possibly, younger sister, who I imagined, must have been around three years old. The girl looked at her brother and beamed, while the brother acknowledged and reciprocated with an equally endearing look.
Watching this from near, I felt extremely joyful and realised that when I have been able to share, whatever it be, material or otherwise, I have always felt satisfied.
Sharing seems so joyful. A friend once, when we were having a meal at a restaurant, ordered a dish that looked very appetising. Seeing me looking longingly at it, she scooped up half a portion from the serving dish and put it on my plate. She neither offered comment nor said anything. Yet I felt immensely thankful at her generosity.
So sharing gives the giver joy and fulfilment. My mother would often tell me, quoting a vernacular sentiment that said, “If you have to offer a piece of gold but cannot, at least place a flower.” The quote gives me a sense of relief, for in sharing I have often found peace. This is true even with my feelings: when I have shared sadness or joy with a listening ear, I have felt thankful.
Sharing, I realise, is a way of telling the other that we care.
The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath