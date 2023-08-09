HamberMenu
Overseas medical students cautioned to follow guidelines to be able to register in India

National Medical Commission noted that the curriculum, time frame and training imparted to students in universities and institutes abroad are not in consonance regulations being followed in lndia 

August 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training, or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in lndia. Representational file image.

Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training, or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in lndia. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned students opting to pursue undergraduate medical courses abroad to strictly follow the duration of study, medium of instruction, syllabus, clinical training, or internship/clerkship prescribed by it, or face disqualification to register or work in India.

In its public notice, the NMC said it has published the Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiates (FMGL) Regulations 2021.  “These conditions are mandatory for registration to practice allopathy in India,’’ the NMC said.

The commission noted that curriculum, time frame and training imparted to students in universities and institutes abroad are not in consonance with NMC regulations being followed in lndia. 

“Therefore, all the students who are desirous to obtain the medical qualification from any foreign medical institutions or universities and thereafter practice allopathy in lndia are hereby advised to ensure that all conditions prescribed in FMGL are fulfilled before taking admission,’’ it cautioned.

It added that any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training, or internship/clerkship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in lndia. The commission noted that in the case of disqualification, the sole responsibility shall lie only with the candidate. 

