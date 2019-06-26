Number of AES-related cases coming down

In the past 48 hours, only five Acute Encephalopathy Syndrome (AES)-related cases have been admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the “strategic interventions” made by the Health Ministry started paying off as the rate of mortality had come down significantly. “We are reviewing the status of AES cases of Bihar with senior officers of the Health Ministry,” he said.

Dr. Vardhan said a round-the-clock testing facility had been opened at the hospital to monitor vital parameters of the children. “This facility is being further strengthened with biochemists and technicians from the Central government hospitals in Delhi,” he said.

The Health Ministry release said the 15-member Central team of doctors and paramedics, providing medical care, would be replaced with a team of similar strength. It would be there for 10 more days and oversee and support the State government’s efforts at the treatment of the cases.