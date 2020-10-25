Health

NITI Aayog looking at reform ideas in health sector, says V K Paul

Government think tank Niti Aayog is looking at many reform ideas in the health sector, including aligning traditional and modern approaches for a ‘larger good’, it’s member (health) V K Paul said on Sunday.

Mr. Paul said the government is committed to strengthening the traditional system of medicine (homoeopathy and Ayurveda) as well as the modern system of medicine(allopathy).

“It makes eminent logic that the best of traditional medicine and best of modern medicine therapies be brought together for a larger good of people and there are ways of practising integrated medicine,” he told PTI.

Mr. Paul, pointed out that it has already happened to an extent, as yoga is now part of practice in several conditions like in hypertension.

“There is a scope to align these approaches for the larger benefit of society... as a think tank, we are looking at many reform ideas in the health sector, aligning traditional and modern approaches for a larger good,” he said.

Integrative medicine is an approach that combines modern medicine with alternative systems like Ayurveda and yoga.

India’s National Health Policy (NHP) also recognises the need for integrated courses for ISM (Indian systems of medicine), modern science and Ayurgenomics (a combination of Ayurveda with the study of all the genes of an organism, called genomics).

It also talks about getting AYUSH systems to contribute to ‘meeting the national health goals and objectives through integrative practices’

Recently, a meeting chaired by Mr. Paul was held to begin formulating the new system.

Comments
Related Articles

The Hindu Explains | How are mathematical models being used to predict the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus?

The Hindu Explains | What explains India’s poor rank under the Global Hunger Index, and what are the solutions?

How an asymptomatic player turned super-spreader

Problems with the Indian supermodel for COVID-19

Coronavirus | 61% recoveries reported from six States/UTs, says Health Ministry

Coronavirus | Government plans special immunisation programme for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus | ICMR issues advisory for use of Feluda paper strip test

Coronavirus | U.S. gives full approval to antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19

Coronavirus | Serosurvey finds that 32.3% residents in Chennai have developed SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Coronavirus | Active COVID-19 cases remain below 10% of total caseload

Diabetics in low income countries at higher risk of mortality: study

Coronavirus | AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

Coronavirus | ‘Infodemic’ management a serious challenge during COVID-19: Soumya Swaminathan

Coronavirus | ICMR approves low-cost testing method developed by IIT Kharagpur

Watch | What are vaccines?

Coronavirus | Feluda test to be commercially available by month-end: CSIR Director General

Coronavirus | Harsh Vardhan launches website for info on clinical trial of CSIR ushered repurposed drugs

How the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India is working to help differently-abled athletes in COVID times

UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus | Need to continue extreme caution against COVID-19: WHO

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2020 12:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/niti-aayog-looking-at-reform-ideas-in-health-sector-says-v-k-paul/article32940118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY