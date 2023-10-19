Major regional disparity in cancer survival though survival rates are up: study

October 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Roughly 52% of cervical cancer cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2015 survived, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia, based on data from Population Based Cancer Registries (PBCRs) across India, a report stated.

Various urban PBCRs from different regions of India were assessed to find the survival rates of cervical cancer patients and it found that there was significant variations in survival rates across these regions.

Among those that participated in the study, Ahmedabad’s urban PBCR demonstrated the highest survival rate at 61.5%, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 58.8% and Kollam at 56.1% and in contrast, Tripura reported the lowest survival rate at 1.6%.

The study focused on a total of 5,591 cervical cancer cases diagnosed between 2012 and 2015 in 11 PBCRs. The overall survival rate for these cases was 52%, which marked a notable improvement of approximately 6% compared to the previous SurvCan survey-3, where the survival rate was recorded at 46%, the report stated.

Survival rates were notably lower in India’s northeastern region, particularly in PBCRs in Tripura, Pasighat and Kamrup urban.

Factors including access to diagnostic services, effective treatment varied across the population, distance from clinical care facilities, travel costs, co-morbidities, and poverty contributed to survival rates, noted the study. A research team, including scientists from the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research, conducted a comprehensive study on cervical cancer in India.