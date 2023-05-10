In Chennai, Dr Jaishree Sharad launches her new book that answers skincare problems through easy FAQs

May 10, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Does baking soda lighten your skin? Does lime reduce acne? Are gua shas and jade rollers effective? DJayshree Sharad, an acclaimed dermatologist and writer, has penned her third book, The Skincare Answer Book which answers all these questions, demystifies the haze from skincare myths, and is a comprehensive manual to skincare.

The book was launched in Chennai on May 4 at Crossword, Express Avenue mall. The launch saw the presence of actress Kalyani Priyadarshan and the writer-dermatologist.

Dr Jaishree says, “During the lockdown, noticing a lot of misinformation regarding skincare, I started conducting weekly Q and A sessions. Later, when Penguin asked me to write another book, I combined these sessions into a book that allows people to understand skin types, how they change with the climate, and the hormonal changes undergone by each body.”

How is the book different?

Jaishree outlines that, “My other books were like encyclopaedias with chapters of in-depth knowledge. So, people who are not readers wouldn’t read the book. This one is simplified and you can pick up any chapter and read. If someone has acne they can open the respective chapter and just read. It is a very relatable book.”

What makes the book relatable are the issues addressed in the book which are age agnostic. The book covers topics like exfoliation, identifying active ingredients, layering of skincare products, skin aging, seasonal skin care, home remedies and home use gadgets.

Talking about home remedies, Dr Sharad explains, “When you use something from the kitchen the ph (potential of hydrogen) and the pKa (acid dissociation) values are different. So you might not get the same benefit and have irritation.”

Moving to Korean beauty products, which are very popular among the Indian audience, Jaishree says, “The products are great but the Koreans have finer, fairer and thinner skin. Their climate is different, our climate is tropical, which may not be ideal for applying these products.”

Priced at ₹299, the book is available at Crossword and Amazon.in