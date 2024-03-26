GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT-Guwahati transfers tech for first anti-swine fever vaccine

The recombinant vector vaccine has been designed specifically for combating the classical swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars

March 26, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The vaccine work was started in 2018-2019 through collaborative efforts between researchers from IIT-G’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering and the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati.

The vaccine work was started in 2018-2019 through collaborative efforts between researchers from IIT-G’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering and the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: iitg.ac.in

GUWAHATI The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has transferred a first-of-its-kind vaccine technology to BioMed Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturing company specialising in vaccines.

This technology entails a recombinant vector vaccine designed specifically for combating the classical swine fever virus in pigs and wild boars, filling a significant gap in India’s vaccine landscape. This vaccine harnesses a reverse genetic platform pioneered and refined at IIT-G, a statement from the institute said on March 26.

A highly contagious disease among pigs, swine fever poses a severe threat with a very high mortality rate, although it does not affect humans. In India, instances of this disease have been frequently observed in the northeastern States, as well as in Bihar, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat.

The vaccine work was started in 2018-2019 through collaborative efforts between researchers from IIT-G’s Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering and the Assam Agricultural University in Guwahati. Their research findings were published in two journals – Process Biochemistry and Archives of Virology.

“Swine fever poses a threat to India’s pig industry as no vaccine is currently available. Transferring the vaccine technology to one of the leaders in the veterinary vaccine sector marks a remarkable achievement,” an IIT-G spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Guwahati / disease / vaccines

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.