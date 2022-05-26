Heart problems, pneumonia, asthma claim 42% of total deaths in India in 2020; COVID 9%

While diseases of circulatory system claimed 32.1% lives, respiratory system related diseases took 10%.

While diseases of circulatory system claimed 32.1% lives, respiratory system related diseases took 10%.

Heart diseases, pneumonia, and asthma together claimed highest number of lives — over 42% — of the total 81.15 lakh medically certified deaths registered in the country in 2020.

According to the ‘Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death 2020’, prepared by India's Registrar General and Census Commissioner, COVID-19, which hit the country in that year, claimed nearly 9% of the lives — 1,60,618 people.

While diseases of circulatory system claimed 32.1% lives, respiratory system related diseases took 10%.

Those who died due to diseases of pulmonary circulation and other forms of heart diseases and ischemic heart diseases were categorised as deaths due to 'diseases of circulatory system'.

Deaths from pneumonia, asthma, and related diseases were termed as deaths due to the 'diseases of respiratory system'.

The third leading group, constituting 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths, was classified under the 'Codes for special purposes: COVID-19'.

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases, which were the fourth leading cause of death, were mainly constituted by septicemia and tuberculosis. They claimed 7.1% lives in 2020 in India.

The fifth leading cause, endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases were responsible for 5.8% of the total medically certified deaths. Diabetes and mellitus were the major causes under this category.

The sixth leading reason of country's deaths was injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (fractures, poisoning by drugs and biological substances) and it constituted 5.6% of the total deaths.

Neoplasm (cancer) was the seventh leading cause, accounting for 4.7% of the total medically certified deaths.

Male and female constituted 64% and 36% respectively of the total medically certified death.

The highest number of deaths (5,17,678 or 28.6% of total medically certified deaths) were reported for the age-group 70 years and above.

For the age-groups of 45 years and above, diseases of circulatory system (heart diseases) were the first leading cause of death.

A total of 5.7% of total medically certified deaths were reported among infants (age less than 1 year).

About 71.7% of all infant deaths were reported to be caused by certain conditions originating during the perinatal period.

In the age-group of 15-24 years, diseases of circulatory system claimed 18% of deaths — the highest — followed by injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes, which constituted 15.7% of deaths, implying the age group to be peculiarly vulnerable to 'injuries and poisoning related deaths.'